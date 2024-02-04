EPL. Another failure for Chelsea and an important victory for Man United

Today, in the 23rd round of the English Premier League, Chelsea faced Wolverhampton. The teams exchanged goals in the middle of the first half. Notably, Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored again, marking his tenth goal in the current Premier League campaign. After conceding a goal, the Wolves regrouped and secured a crucial, come-from-behind victory, scoring four goals against the subdued hosts. Matheus Cunha deserves special mention, completing a hat-trick.

Chelsea — Wolverhampton — 2:4

Goals: Palmer 20, Silva 86 — Cunha 22, 63, 80 (penalty), Disasi 43 (own goal).

In another match, Manchester United hosted West Ham. The Hammers had been unbeaten in the Premier League for a while, with their last three matches ending in draws. David Moyes' side was eager to claim points at Old Trafford, but the hosts played a disciplined defensive game and capitalized on their chances. Rasmus Hojlund, scoring for the fourth consecutive game, was among the goalscorers. It's worth noting that West Ham didn't deserve a crushing defeat, but luck was not on their side today.

Manchester United — West Ham — 3:0

Goals: Hojlund 23, Garnacho 49, 84.