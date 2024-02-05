The head coach of Chelsea is preparing alterations in the team's tactical framework

Chelsea's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is contemplating the possibility of transitioning to a defensive setup with three central defenders, as reported by Nizar Kinsella.

According to sources, the Argentine tactician is considering this adjustment to salvage the current Premier League season. Additionally, Kinsella notes that the potential shift to a three-defender formation would provide cover for the shortcomings of Thiago Silva, who struggles to cope with swift opponents. Therefore, the Brazilian defender requires reinforcement at the back.

This tactical adjustment will also offer Kai Havertz and Enzo Fernandez an extra layer of defensive support when deploying three defenders instead of two. The journalist emphasizes that while Pochettino is not on the brink of dismissal, the pressure on the Argentine has significantly intensified following the team's recent defeat.

Recalling the latest round of the English Premier League, the "Blues" failed to counter Wolverhampton at their home ground. In response to Cole Palmer's goal, the visitors answered with a hat-trick from Cunha, and an additional goal was scored by Dias, who inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net while attempting to block the opponent's strike. Thiago Silva's scored goal held no significance, and Chelsea once again conceded four goals in a single match.