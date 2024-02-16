It is known when Real will announce Mbappé's move

PSG winger Kylian Mbappé is as close as possible to moving to Real Madrid. Earlier, the Frenchman announced his desire to leave the French team, and now it is known when the Los Blancos plan to announce the transfer.

According to RMC Sport, Real would like to announce the move no earlier than April-May. This is due to the risk of facing PSG in the Champions League and the Los Blancos would not want to humiliate the French champion in this story.

It is reported that the club from the Spanish capital want it to be seen as not Real stealing Mbappé from PSG, but Mbappé leaving his club after seven years and being free.

It was previously reported that the 25-year-old winger has informed PSG that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent. Liverpool and Arsenal were also named among the contenders for Mbappé, but the 25-year-old striker has dreamed of playing for the Madrid club since childhood.

Mbappé has scored 31 goals and given seven assists in 30 games this season, with PSG leading the French Ligue 1 table.