Certain details of the conversation between Kylian Mbappé and PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi have emerged, during which the French forward informed the club that he would be leaving after the season as a free agent.

According to Relevo, financial arguments presented by the Qatari club owner had no impact on Mbappé. Mbappé indicated that his decision is motivated not by money but by the desire to challenge himself in a stronger league and team.

At the same time, the Spanish publication Marca reports that Mbappé's new club will indeed be Real Madrid. He has accepted the conditions laid out by Florentino Perez, which are less favorable than the ones offered to him in the summer of 2022.

Among the contenders for Mbappé, Liverpool and Arsenal were also mentioned, but the 25-year-old forward has always dreamed of playing for the Madrid-based club.

In the current season, Mbappé has scored 31 goals and provided seven assists in 30 matches, while PSG confidently leads in the French Ligue 1.