It is known when Real Madrid wants to introduce Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid aims to hold the presentation of French forward Kylian Mbappé before the Euro 2024, as reported by Marca.

However, everything hinges on PSG; if they don't permit it, the presentation will take place after the tournament for the national teams. It's worth noting that PSG striker Kylian Mbappé announced his departure from the Parisian club after the end of the season. He made this statement in a message to the fans on his X page.

Currently, the only question remaining is which club Mbappé will choose next. Real Madrid is highly likely to be his next destination, and we only need confirmation from one of the parties.

According to Fabrizio Romano during The Daily Briefing, no club other than Real Madrid has made an offer for Mbappé. Real Madrid is currently one of the best teams in Europe, and Mbappé's arrival will only make them stronger, despite what Paris Saint-Germain's coach has stated.