It is known how much Saudi Arabian clubs spent in the transfer window

Saudi Arabian clubs spent 784 million in this transfer window, according to SkySports.

Neymar, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Aymeric Laporte are just some of the big names who have signed for clubs in the Saudi Arabian Professional League this summer. The transfer window opened on July 1 and closed on September 7.

The stormy transfer summer and part of the autumn raised the league to the top 4 in the world in terms of spending. According to Transfermarket information as of September 7, Saudi Arabian clubs have spent £784.2 million this summer. However, it is worth noting that 87% of this amount was spent by four teams - Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. These clubs are owned by the Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle, Al Hilal alone spent 302.1 million.

On the last day of the transfer window, Saudi Arabian clubs tried to sign several Premier League players. Mohamed Salah and Jadon Sancho were the targets, but those moves failed.