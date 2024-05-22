It has been revealed how much Chelsea have spent on coaches in the last two years

Chelsea unexpectedly sent off head coach Mauricio Pochettino yesterday and are already busy looking for a replacement for him.

According to the BBC, Chelsea have already spent £55 million on their coaches in the last two years:

13 million compensation for the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

22 million euros paid to Brighton for the entire coaching staff led by Graham Potter and 13 million for their sacking

6 million for the cancellation of the contract with Mauricio Pochettino.

Recall, one of the candidates to replace Pochettino is Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola. Also Chelsea are considering Enzo Maresca from Leicester, coach of sensational Ipswich Kieran McKenna and Sebastian Henness from Stuttgart.

Chelsea finished the 2023/24 Premier League season in sixth place.