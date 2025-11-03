It has been announced when Joan Garcia will return to training with Barcelona

The wait is almost over.

Barcelona completed the signing of goalkeeper Joan García in the summer of 2025, but the Spaniard has yet to make his debut due to injury. However, the club now has a clearer timeline for his return.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, the Spanish shot-stopper is expected to rejoin first-team training with Barcelona right after the November international break, which will run from November 10.

Earlier reports suggested that Harry Kane could also continue his career at Barcelona. His €65 million release clause makes a transfer feasible, and the English striker is currently weighing his options for the future, without ruling out the possibility of staying at Bayern.

Reminder: Barcelona are closely monitoring 23-year-old Argentine forward Joaquín Panichelli, who is enjoying an outstanding season in France.