ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news It has been announced when Joan Garcia will return to training with Barcelona

It has been announced when Joan Garcia will return to training with Barcelona

The wait is almost over.
Football news Today, 06:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
It has been announced when Joan Garcia will return to training with Barcelona Getty Images

Barcelona completed the signing of goalkeeper Joan García in the summer of 2025, but the Spaniard has yet to make his debut due to injury. However, the club now has a clearer timeline for his return.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, the Spanish shot-stopper is expected to rejoin first-team training with Barcelona right after the November international break, which will run from November 10.

Earlier reports suggested that Harry Kane could also continue his career at Barcelona. His €65 million release clause makes a transfer feasible, and the English striker is currently weighing his options for the future, without ruling out the possibility of staying at Bayern.

Reminder: Barcelona are closely monitoring 23-year-old Argentine forward Joaquín Panichelli, who is enjoying an outstanding season in France.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
A detail of a FC Barcelona jersey with a logo of Ed Sheeran during the LaLiga Football news Today, 09:28 Negative record. In 2021, Barcelona posted the biggest loss in football club history
Barcelona identify main target to replace Lewandowski Football news Today, 06:26 Barcelona identify main target to replace Lewandowski
Barcelona devises plan to sign Rashford permanently Football news Today, 03:32 Barcelona devises plan to sign Rashford permanently
Following in Lewandowski's footsteps. Harry Kane considers move to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 16:27 Following in Lewandowski's footsteps. Harry Kane considers move to Barcelona
Barcelona shows interest in Strasbourg striker Joaquin Panichelli Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Barcelona shows interest in Strasbourg striker Joaquin Panichelli
A beautiful gesture. Ferran Torres dedicates goal against Elche to Valencia flood victims in 2024 Football news Yesterday, 13:14 A beautiful gesture. Ferran Torres dedicates goal against Elche to Valencia flood victims in 2024
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores