It doesn’t look good. Klopp provided insights into the latest injuries within Liverpool's squad

Following the match against Burnley (4:1), Liverpool's head coach Jürgen Klopp commented on the recent injuries in his team's lineup.

It is worth noting that forward Diogo Jota sustained an injury during one of the game's episodes and was stretchered off the field. Additionally, midfielder Curtis Jones suffered an injury and was substituted in the first half. Moreover, Darwin Núñez complained of discomfort after the game.

“It doesn’t look good in the first moment, but we have to wait… sometimes you get a positive surprise when you get the diagnosis. Darwin Nuñez? We are not sure if he has something or not. He felt something. We will see”. said Klopp.

Liverpool is facing significant personnel challenges. Alongside Jota and Jones, the team's injury list includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominic Solanke, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Alisson.

Despite these setbacks, Liverpool continues to lead in the Premier League, maintaining a five-point advantage over Manchester City, albeit having played two more matches.