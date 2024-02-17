New problems for Liverpool. Two important players were injured in the match against Brenftord

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota is out of action for an indefinite period of time. In the match of the 25th round of the English Premier League, the footballer was injured and could not even leave the field on his own: he was taken away by the stadium staff on a stretcher.

The episode occurred on 42 minutes. Jota in the struggle for the ball collided with McAllister and Norgaard, after which he ended up on the lawn. Liverpool medics after a short consultation near the player decided to ask for a substitution.

In addition to Diogo Jota, midfielder Curtis Jones was injured earlier in the same match. The player will undergo tests in the near future.

It should also be noted that for Liverpool fans today, there was some good news: Diogo Jota was replaced on the pitch by Mohamed Salah. This is the first appearance on the field of the Egyptian forward after the African Cup of Nations.

Note that Liverpool's infirmary is now full of important players. Because of various injuries can not help their team can not Alexander-Arnold, Soboslaj, Matip, Bajcetich Alcántara, Alison, and now Jota and Jones.

Liverpool are currently top of the EPL. Jürgen Klopp's Man City are two points ahead, but have played one more match.