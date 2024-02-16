RU RU NG NG
A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match

A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match

Today, 14:28
Photo: https://twitter.com/LFC

Liverpool's primary goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, has suffered an injury during training, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

It's been revealed that the Brazilian goalkeeper has injured his knee tendon. Alisson will miss the Premier League match against Brentford, scheduled for Saturday, after sustaining the injury during training. He will undergo detailed examination to determine the extent of the injury. Kelleher will take his place between the posts.

Additionally, Liverpool's leader, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will not be available for his team's upcoming matches. The defender has been sidelined for several weeks. He is unlikely to feature for the Reds in the English League Cup final against Chelsea, scheduled for February 25.

It's worth noting that Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has begun training with Liverpool's first team. Salah trained with his teammates on Tuesday, February 13.

Alisson Becker signed a six-year contract with Liverpool in the summer of 2018. The transfer fee amounted to £66.8 million (€72.5 million), making Becker the most expensive goalkeeper in history at that time.

