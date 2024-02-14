The Liverpool star is out for several weeks and will miss the Carabao Cup final

Liverpool's leader, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will be unavailable to aid his team in the upcoming matches, as reported by insider Fabrizio Romano.

The defender, who recently set a Premier League record, finds himself sidelined for several weeks. He will certainly be absent from the Reds' League Cup final clash against Chelsea on February 25th.

It is noted that the club had previously rushed the player's recovery from a knee ligament tear, exacerbating the situation and provoking a relapse.

Recall that Alexander-Arnold was forced to prematurely exit the field in Saturday's match against Burnley (3:1) due to injury. In the current season, the right-back has scored two goals and provided 10 assists in 29 matches for the Merseyside team across all competitions.

Liverpool currently leads in the English Premier League. On February 17th, Jurgen Klopp's team will face Brentford away.