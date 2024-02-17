Premier League. Salah's goal helped Liverpool defeat Brentford

Liverpool visited Brentford for a match in the 25th round of the English Premier League.

The Merseysiders faced no challenges against the mid-table Premier League side, scoring one goal in the first half and adding three more in the second half. Diogo Jota put the Reds ahead in the 35th minute, assisted by Darwin Nunez.

In the 55th minute, Alexis Mac Allister doubled the team's advantage with a precise strike into the bottom corner of Marko Flekken's goal, putting Jürgen Klopp's side in a commanding position.

After the midpoint of the second half, Mohamed Salah extended the lead further, putting any doubts about the outcome of the match to rest. The Egyptian made his appearance on the field for the first time since returning from the African Cup of Nations, replacing the injured Diogo Jota towards the end of the first half.

The hosts managed to respond only with a consolation goal from Ivan Toney. However, the final word still belonged to the Merseysiders: Cody Gakpo added a fourth, much to Flekken's dismay.

Liverpool continues to lead in the Premier League, ahead of Manchester City by five points, although they have played two more games. Brentford sits in 14th place in the table.

Premier League, 25th round

Brentford - Liverpool - 1:4

Goals: Toney, 75, Nunez, 35, Mac Allister, 55, Salah, 68, Gakpo, 86