It could have ended differently. John Stones admits he nearly retired last season due to injury

A tough period for the 31-year-old defender.

A serious psychological blow for the player.

Details: In an interview with the BBC, 31-year-old England and Manchester City centre-back John Stones opened up about the emotional toll a string of injuries nearly took on his career:

"Last season was incredibly tough for me—so much so that I thought about stopping. I didn't want to do it. I just grew tired of always being professional, trying to do everything right, and then getting injured again without any answers as to why. It was a really difficult situation. There comes a point when you just don't understand why it's happening. And it's even harder when you're putting in so much effort, doing everything right, being as professional as possible to play and be ready. It would be easier if you could say, 'I didn't do this or that, that's the problem.' But when you're doing everything right and it still happens, it's psychologically very tough. I hope I never have to go through that again. My emotions were running high back then. I wasn't thinking clearly. Deep down, I probably never would have done it—never truly retired. When a few years ago City wanted me to find a new challenge, I said, 'I will fight.' That's all I've known since childhood, so why stop now? I still have that fighting spirit and winning mentality that won't let me quit," Stones admitted.

Stones missed almost the entire season due to a hamstring injury suffered in February this year. Previously, he also missed half a season because of a knee injury.

Stones joined Manchester City back in 2016 from Everton for €56 million. Over his time at the club, Stones has played 283 matches, scoring 19 goals and providing 9 assists. His current contract with City runs until the summer of 2026, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €25 million.

