It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne

Manchester City have postponed contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne despite having just a year and a half left on his deal.

The Daily Star reports City are yet to begin talks with De Bruyne as they wait for him to recover from a long-term hamstring injury. It is not expected to return to service until 2024, which is why negotiations have been suspended.

Manchester City will wait to see if the Belgium international can make an effective recovery and continue to perform as before. He scored seven Premier League goals and provided 18 assists last season. However, City are aware that if they are slow to make a decision, other teams may be interested in the midfielder, whose contract is soon to expire.

Let us remind you that the Belgian midfielder dropped out of the City team due to a hamstring injury in the first half of the first round of the English Premier League against Burnley (3:0).

“The news after the Burnley game was a real blow for me physically and mentally.

Now the surgery is done, I am ready to recover and return to work soon. Thank you all for your support,” Kevin De Bruyne wrote on one of his social networks after the successful operation.