RU RU NG NG
Main News It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne

It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne

Football news Today, 05:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne Photo: FC Man City / Author unknown

Manchester City have postponed contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne despite having just a year and a half left on his deal.

The Daily Star reports City are yet to begin talks with De Bruyne as they wait for him to recover from a long-term hamstring injury. It is not expected to return to service until 2024, which is why negotiations have been suspended.

Manchester City will wait to see if the Belgium international can make an effective recovery and continue to perform as before. He scored seven Premier League goals and provided 18 assists last season. However, City are aware that if they are slow to make a decision, other teams may be interested in the midfielder, whose contract is soon to expire.

Let us remind you that the Belgian midfielder dropped out of the City team due to a hamstring injury in the first half of the first round of the English Premier League against Burnley (3:0).

“The news after the Burnley game was a real blow for me physically and mentally.

Now the surgery is done, I am ready to recover and return to work soon. Thank you all for your support,” Kevin De Bruyne wrote on one of his social networks after the successful operation.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:12 Carlo Ancelotti talks about Vinicius' recovery Football news Today, 05:30 Pochettino: Give us time Football news Today, 05:00 It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne Football news Today, 04:30 Lunin will leave Real Madrid as a free agent Football news Today, 04:12 Pioli: I don't think I have to apologize for Inter's 1-5 defeat Football news Today, 04:00 Guardiola pleased with Doku's performance Football news Today, 03:43 Joao Felix: Happy to be in Barcelona Football news Today, 02:48 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost to Atlanta without Messi Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Ferran Torres became the first player since Messi to score for Barça from a free kick Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Barcelona crushed Betis by scoring five goals
Sport Predictions
Football Today Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023