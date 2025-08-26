Isaque Set to Join Shakhtar as 12th Brazilian in Squad

According to reports from Brazil, midfielder Isaque is leaving Fluminense to join Shakhtar Donetsk in a transfer worth 12 million euros. The 18-year-old talent from Xerém will become the 12th Brazilian in the Ukrainian club’s roster, reinforcing a long-standing tradition of scouting in Brazil.

Fluminense will receive around 10.4 million euros upfront, plus 10% of a future transfer and a preferential clause if the player returns to Brazil. Isaque and his representatives agreed to lower their percentage of economic rights to help finalize the deal. Shakhtar had seen two previous bids rejected, for 7 and 9 million euros, before reaching the figure that satisfied the Rio club.

Promoted to Fluminense’s first team late in the 2024 Brasileirão, Isaque played 11 matches but faced growing competition in midfield. Seeking more opportunities, he accepted Shakhtar’s project. While Manchester City and Liverpool had shown interest, neither made a formal offer, leaving the Ukrainian side as the clear frontrunner.

Shakhtar’s identity has long been tied to Brazilian football. Current squad members include former Fluminense players Marlon and Kauã Elias, the latter signed earlier this year for 17 million euros. Other names like Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo, Pedrinho and Vinícius Tobias highlight the club’s reliance on Brazilian talent to maintain competitiveness in Europe.

Isaque said goodbye to teammates over the weekend after being pulled from a youth squad match. Earlier this year, he had renewed his contract with Fluminense until 2029, but his European path will begin sooner than expected. Shakhtar is betting that the young midfielder can follow in the footsteps of several Brazilian stars who built their careers in Ukraine before making it big on the continental stage.