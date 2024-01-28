RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona

Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona

Football news Today, 02:28
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona

Yesterday, in the 22nd round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona faced Villarreal in an away match. The match was highly spectacular and intense; however, the guests emerged victorious with a score of 5-3. After the match, the head coach of the Catalan club, Xavi Hernandez, made a statement that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Following this, rumors began to circulate that former Barcelona player and Italian national team member, now the coach of Bologna, Thiago Motta, could take the helm of Blaugrana.

During an interview with Sky Sports Italia, he shared his thoughts on Xavi's decision to leave Barcelona:

"It's sad; he has done an excellent job and won the title last season. I saw how Jurgen Klopp announced that he was leaving Liverpool. But this is a job, and we make our own choices."

When asked about his future at Barcelona, Motta added:

"When there is news, I will inform you, but today there is none."

Thiago Motta, a former Italian midfielder, began his club career in Barcelona's reserve team in 1999 but moved to the first team after three years. He spent a total of eight years at the Catalan club. After that, he played for Atletico, Genoa, Inter, and PSG. He ended his career in 2018 and immediately decided to start coaching. His first coaching experience was with PSG's youth team. After that, he coached Genoa and Spezia before taking charge of Bologna in 2022.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Bologna LaLiga Spain Serie A Italy
Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:01 CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:12 Former Manchester United goalkeeper could move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 02:28 Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona Basketball news Today, 01:57 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:32 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:26 Xavi will leave Barcelona, Rakitic is sought after by Saudi clubs. Daily Digest for Januаry 27 Basketball news Yesterday, 17:05 The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON
Sport Predictions
Football Today Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Newport vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024