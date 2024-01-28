Is Xavi's replacement ready yet? Bologna coach speaks out about move to Barcelona

Yesterday, in the 22nd round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona faced Villarreal in an away match. The match was highly spectacular and intense; however, the guests emerged victorious with a score of 5-3. After the match, the head coach of the Catalan club, Xavi Hernandez, made a statement that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Following this, rumors began to circulate that former Barcelona player and Italian national team member, now the coach of Bologna, Thiago Motta, could take the helm of Blaugrana.

During an interview with Sky Sports Italia, he shared his thoughts on Xavi's decision to leave Barcelona:

"It's sad; he has done an excellent job and won the title last season. I saw how Jurgen Klopp announced that he was leaving Liverpool. But this is a job, and we make our own choices."

When asked about his future at Barcelona, Motta added:

"When there is news, I will inform you, but today there is none."

Thiago Motta, a former Italian midfielder, began his club career in Barcelona's reserve team in 1999 but moved to the first team after three years. He spent a total of eight years at the Catalan club. After that, he played for Atletico, Genoa, Inter, and PSG. He ended his career in 2018 and immediately decided to start coaching. His first coaching experience was with PSG's youth team. After that, he coached Genoa and Spezia before taking charge of Bologna in 2022.