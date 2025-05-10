Is Flick taking a risk? It is revealed whether Lewandowski will play in El Clásico

Ahead of the decisive clash with Real Madrid, Barcelona received a boost: Alejandro Balde and Marc Casadó have returned to the squad after injuries. However, head coach Hansi Flick has stated that neither player is ready to start the match. The same goes for Robert Lewandowski—the Polish forward will also begin the game on the bench.

I don't think Balde or Lewandowski will be on the pitch from the first minute. Perhaps they'll get some playing time in the second half, Fabrizio Romano quotes the coach as saying.

To recap, the Polish striker missed four matches due to injury and only returned to action in the recent game against Inter. In that Champions League defeat, Robert played just 30 minutes, and his current fitness level doesn't allow him to start yet.

Additionally, the Matchday 35 La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place tomorrow, May 11. Kick-off is set for 16:15 Central European Time.