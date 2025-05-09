RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 11, 2025

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 11, 2025

Football news Today, 04:45
This weekend brings us one of the most thrilling clashes: Barcelona will face off against Real Madrid. Our editorial team has prepared all the essential information on where and when to catch this blockbuster encounter.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: what you need to know about the match

Barcelona currently tops the La Liga table with 79 points after 34 rounds, holding a four-point lead over second place. The Catalans remain unbeaten in the Spanish championship in 2025. However, midweek saw Barça endure a grueling 120 minutes in the UEFA Champions League, ultimately falling to Inter 3-4.

Real Madrid has already exited the Champions League and now trails Barcelona by four points with four matchdays remaining. A win for Los Blancos would reignite the title race in dramatic fashion. Real has accumulated 75 points after 34 games, and in their last outing, they edged Celta Vigo 3-2.

Just two weeks ago, Barcelona and Real Madrid squared off in the Copa del Rey final. That encounter went to extra time, with the Catalans emerging victorious 3-2.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: when and where is the match

The La Liga matchday 35 fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, May 11, at 16:15 Central European Time at Estadio Olímpico.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 06:15

  • New York 09:15

  • Panama 09:15

  • Toronto 09:15

  • Port of Spain 10:15

  • London 15:15

  • Yaoundé 19:15

  • Abuja 19:15

  • Cape Town 17:15

  • New Delhi 19:45

  • Sydney 00:15

  • Kiribati 02:15

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Canada - TSN, RDS

  • Kenya - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Nigeria - SuperSport, Canal+

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Spain - GOL, Movistar LaLiga, DAZN

  • Uganda - SuperSport, Canal+

  • United Kingdom - Premier Sports, ITV

  • United States - ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD

  • Angola - ZAP

  • Anguilla - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Barbados - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Belize - ESPN

  • Botswana - SuperSport, Canal+

  • British Virgin Islands - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - SportsMax, ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Ghana - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Grenada - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Hong Kong - Now Player

  • India - Galaxy Racer

  • Ireland - Premier, Sky

  • Jamaica - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Japan - DAZN, U-Nex

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Liberia - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Madagascar - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Malawi - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Namibia - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • New Zeland - beIN Sports

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - Sky Sports, Vix+ en Tigo

  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Saint Lucia - Digicel

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Singapore - beIN Sports

  • Solomon Islands - Digicel

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now

  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now

  • Tanzania - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - SportsMax, ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport, Canal+

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, Canal+

