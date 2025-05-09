Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 11, 2025

This weekend brings us one of the most thrilling clashes: Barcelona will face off against Real Madrid. Our editorial team has prepared all the essential information on where and when to catch this blockbuster encounter.

See also: Xabi Alonso ready to take charge of Real Madrid as soon as Ancelotti leaves the club

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: what you need to know about the match

Barcelona currently tops the La Liga table with 79 points after 34 rounds, holding a four-point lead over second place. The Catalans remain unbeaten in the Spanish championship in 2025. However, midweek saw Barça endure a grueling 120 minutes in the UEFA Champions League, ultimately falling to Inter 3-4.

Real Madrid has already exited the Champions League and now trails Barcelona by four points with four matchdays remaining. A win for Los Blancos would reignite the title race in dramatic fashion. Real has accumulated 75 points after 34 games, and in their last outing, they edged Celta Vigo 3-2.

Just two weeks ago, Barcelona and Real Madrid squared off in the Copa del Rey final. That encounter went to extra time, with the Catalans emerging victorious 3-2.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: when and where is the match

The La Liga matchday 35 fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, May 11, at 16:15 Central European Time at Estadio Olímpico.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 06:15

New York 09:15

Panama 09:15

Toronto 09:15

Port of Spain 10:15

London 15:15

Yaoundé 19:15

Abuja 19:15

Cape Town 17:15

New Delhi 19:45

Sydney 00:15

Kiribati 02:15

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, Canal+

Canada - TSN, RDS

Kenya - SuperSport, Canal+

Nigeria - SuperSport, Canal+

South Africa - SuperSport

Spain - GOL, Movistar LaLiga, DAZN

Uganda - SuperSport, Canal+

United Kingdom - Premier Sports, ITV

United States - ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Other countries: