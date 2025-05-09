Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 11, 2025
This weekend brings us one of the most thrilling clashes: Barcelona will face off against Real Madrid. Our editorial team has prepared all the essential information on where and when to catch this blockbuster encounter.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: what you need to know about the match
Barcelona currently tops the La Liga table with 79 points after 34 rounds, holding a four-point lead over second place. The Catalans remain unbeaten in the Spanish championship in 2025. However, midweek saw Barça endure a grueling 120 minutes in the UEFA Champions League, ultimately falling to Inter 3-4.
Real Madrid has already exited the Champions League and now trails Barcelona by four points with four matchdays remaining. A win for Los Blancos would reignite the title race in dramatic fashion. Real has accumulated 75 points after 34 games, and in their last outing, they edged Celta Vigo 3-2.
Just two weeks ago, Barcelona and Real Madrid squared off in the Copa del Rey final. That encounter went to extra time, with the Catalans emerging victorious 3-2.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: when and where is the match
The La Liga matchday 35 fixture between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place on Sunday, May 11, at 16:15 Central European Time at Estadio Olímpico.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 06:15
New York 09:15
Panama 09:15
Toronto 09:15
Port of Spain 10:15
London 15:15
Yaoundé 19:15
Abuja 19:15
Cape Town 17:15
New Delhi 19:45
Sydney 00:15
Kiribati 02:15
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport, Canal+
Canada - TSN, RDS
Kenya - SuperSport, Canal+
Nigeria - SuperSport, Canal+
South Africa - SuperSport
Spain - GOL, Movistar LaLiga, DAZN
Uganda - SuperSport, Canal+
United Kingdom - Premier Sports, ITV
United States - ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports, TOD
Angola - ZAP
Anguilla - SportsMax, ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - SportsMax, ESPN
Barbados - SportsMax, ESPN
Belize - ESPN
Botswana - SuperSport, Canal+
British Virgin Islands - SportsMax, ESPN
Cayman Islands - SportsMax, ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - SportsMax, ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport, Canal+
Ghana - SuperSport, Canal+
Grenada - SportsMax, ESPN
Hong Kong - Now Player
India - Galaxy Racer
Ireland - Premier, Sky
Jamaica - SportsMax, ESPN
Japan - DAZN, U-Nex
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport, Canal+
Liberia - SuperSport, Canal+
Madagascar - SuperSport, Canal+
Malawi - SuperSport, Canal+
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport, Canal+
Namibia - SuperSport, Canal+
Nauru - Digicel
New Zeland - beIN Sports
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - Sky Sports, Vix+ en Tigo
Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal+
Saint Lucia - Digicel
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal+
Singapore - beIN Sports
Solomon Islands - Digicel
South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
Tanzania - SuperSport, Canal+
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - SportsMax, ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport, Canal+
Zimbabwe - SuperSport, Canal+