Is a scandal brewing? Fans outraged by Thomas Müller's debut goal in MLS! (VIDEO)

In the latest round of the MLS, during the match between Vancouver Whitecaps and St. Louis City, Thomas Müller scored his debut goal from the penalty spot. A penalty that sent football fans everywhere into a frenzy.



Details: The Vancouver Whitecaps vs. St. Louis City clash was a true spectacle: 35 shots combined, a 2-2 scoreline right up until the dying moments, and electrifying football from both sides. Unfortunately, this football festival was marred by a major refereeing error.

In the 90'+8 minute of stoppage time, head referee Bazakos awarded a penalty to Vancouver for a foul that simply wasn’t there.

The passion is unmatched. 👄 pic.twitter.com/J24i3gdlqv — Bill son of Jan (@HellbenderSTL) August 24, 2025

The VAR assistants didn’t spot any issues and backed the on-field call. The result? Thomas Müller nets his first-ever MLS goal in the 90'+14 minute, handing Vancouver a dramatic victory.

THOMAS MÜLLER FIRST MLS GOAL AT THE DEATH! 😱 pic.twitter.com/oVxj6J0kMe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025

For the record, Thomas Müller joined Vancouver this summer after leaving Bayern Munich, the club where he spent his entire professional career.



