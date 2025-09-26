RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "Irish Alexander Isak"! Tottenham sign 18-year-old Irishman for a hefty fee

The Spurs bolster their attack with a promising Irish striker.
Football news Today, 08:41
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
This marks a new record transfer fee for Ireland.

Details: It has been revealed that English club Tottenham Hotspur have officially signed 18-year-old forward Mason Melia from Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic.

According to reports, Tottenham paid €2 million for the young talent, with another €2 million included in potential bonuses. The player will join the Spurs in January 2026.

In Ireland, Mason Melia has earned the nickname "the Irish Alexander Isak" for his commanding presence on the pitch and a style reminiscent of the Liverpool forward.

Melia has racked up 92 appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic, scoring 24 goals and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the young Irishman is currently valued at €200,000.

