"Irish Alexander Isak"! Tottenham sign 18-year-old Irishman for a hefty fee

The Spurs bolster their attack with a promising Irish striker.

This marks a new record transfer fee for Ireland.

Details: It has been revealed that English club Tottenham Hotspur have officially signed 18-year-old forward Mason Melia from Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic.

According to reports, Tottenham paid €2 million for the young talent, with another €2 million included in potential bonuses. The player will join the Spurs in January 2026.

See also: ZED vs Haras El Hodoud: prediction, head-to-head stats, and probable lineups — 27.09.2025

In Ireland, Mason Melia has earned the nickname "the Irish Alexander Isak" for his commanding presence on the pitch and a style reminiscent of the Liverpool forward.

Melia has racked up 92 appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic, scoring 24 goals and providing 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the young Irishman is currently valued at €200,000.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Tottenham sign 18-year-old Mason Melia from St Patrick’s Athletic for a record Irish fee, €2m + €2m add-ons.



He is known as the "Irish Alexander Isak."



— @goal pic.twitter.com/pv5BqdWH1b — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 26, 2025

Reminder: Chelsea and Liverpool are showing interest in Micky van de Ven! Tottenham preparing an offer