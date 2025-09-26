Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the clashes of the 9th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Cairo Military Academy Stadium, where the local side ZED will host Haras El Hodoud. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

ZED kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a confident away win over Arab Contractors, but in the following four rounds failed to secure a single victory, settling for three draws during that stretch. Their league position improved after the international break, as ZED picked up six points from three matches.

Most recently, the team hosted Al Ittihad in the last round and managed a narrow 1-0 victory. However, it's important to note that ZED have clear issues creating dangerous chances up front. In fact, over their last seven Premier League games, they've never managed to score more than once in a match.

As for Haras El Hodoud, recent results have been disappointing. Over their last four league fixtures, they've managed just one win and suffered three defeats. This poor run has impacted their position in the table, with Haras El Hodoud now sitting 16th with just 8 points to their name.

In the previous round, Bassiouni's men hosted tournament favorites Al Ahly and put up a serious fight. Al Ahly took the lead twice, but Haras El Hodoud responded both times. Ultimately, the visitors netted the winner with just 11 minutes left on the clock.

Probable lineups

ZED : Lotfi, Said, Castello, Abdel-Aziz, Rabia, Saad, Ahmed El Saghiri, Alaa, Messi, Atef, Magassa

: Lotfi, Said, Castello, Abdel-Aziz, Rabia, Saad, Ahmed El Saghiri, Alaa, Messi, Atef, Magassa Haras El Hodoud: El Zanfali, Yehia, Abdelhakim, Abu-Salima, Awad, El Henawy, Mahmoud, Mahmoud El Qyat, Saviola, Abu Gouda, Khalil

Match facts and head-to-head

In three head-to-head meetings between these sides, the "Over 2.5 goals" bet has never landed

ZED are unbeaten in their last three matches against Haras

No more than two goals have been scored in each of ZED's last four games

Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the home side, offering odds of 1.89 for a ZED victory. However, we believe the more intriguing bet here is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.55.