RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions ZED vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025

ZED vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
ZED FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
ZED FC ZED FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 9) 27 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Haras El Hodoud Haras El Hodoud
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the clashes of the 9th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Cairo Military Academy Stadium, where the local side ZED will host Haras El Hodoud. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

ZED kicked off the new Premier League campaign with a confident away win over Arab Contractors, but in the following four rounds failed to secure a single victory, settling for three draws during that stretch. Their league position improved after the international break, as ZED picked up six points from three matches.

Most recently, the team hosted Al Ittihad in the last round and managed a narrow 1-0 victory. However, it's important to note that ZED have clear issues creating dangerous chances up front. In fact, over their last seven Premier League games, they've never managed to score more than once in a match.

As for Haras El Hodoud, recent results have been disappointing. Over their last four league fixtures, they've managed just one win and suffered three defeats. This poor run has impacted their position in the table, with Haras El Hodoud now sitting 16th with just 8 points to their name.

In the previous round, Bassiouni's men hosted tournament favorites Al Ahly and put up a serious fight. Al Ahly took the lead twice, but Haras El Hodoud responded both times. Ultimately, the visitors netted the winner with just 11 minutes left on the clock.

Probable lineups

  • ZED: Lotfi, Said, Castello, Abdel-Aziz, Rabia, Saad, Ahmed El Saghiri, Alaa, Messi, Atef, Magassa
  • Haras El Hodoud: El Zanfali, Yehia, Abdelhakim, Abu-Salima, Awad, El Henawy, Mahmoud, Mahmoud El Qyat, Saviola, Abu Gouda, Khalil

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In three head-to-head meetings between these sides, the "Over 2.5 goals" bet has never landed
  • ZED are unbeaten in their last three matches against Haras
  • No more than two goals have been scored in each of ZED's last four games

Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the home side, offering odds of 1.89 for a ZED victory. However, we believe the more intriguing bet here is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Getafe vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.82 Levante Recommended 1xBet
Como vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 27 sep 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Como Odds: 1.6 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: will Borussia extend their unbeaten run? Mainz 05 Odds: 2.1 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.7 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.87 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.2 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
FC Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Arab Contractors vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Manchester City vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.6 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.55 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 10:15 Atletico vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores