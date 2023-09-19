Iranian fans disrupt Al-Nasr's training session

The arrival of Al-Nasr's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Tehran became a very high-profile event for Iran.

According to TasnimSport, thousands of fans came to the team's training session wanting to see Ronaldo. For this reason, the team's classes had to be cancelled.

According to the source, several hundred fans took to the road and accompanied the bus with the Portuguese player, which made traffic difficult.

The footballer flew to Tehran as part of the Saudi club for the Asian Champions League match with Persepolis. The meeting will take place today, September 19.

Let us remember that Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nasr in January 2023 and signed a contract until the summer of 2025.

This season, the Portugal captain played in four matches in the Saudi Arabian Championship, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Let us remember that before moving to Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese played in England for Manchester United and left the team with a scandal.