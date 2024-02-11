Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer

Yesterday marked the pivotal match of the 21st round, likely of the entire second half of the Bundesliga season. The German league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, hosted the reigning national champions, Bayern Munich.

The visitors had the chance to halt the fairy tale of the Hansi Flick's team, who remained undefeated throughout the season thus far, and potentially close the gap or even claim the top spot in the league table, as they were only two points behind. However, Bayer had different plans for this encounter and convincingly demonstrated them on the field by defeating the "Reds" with a scoreline of 3-0.

The reaction of fans on social media was swift, with many poking fun at Thomas Tuchel's side, but particularly targeting English forward Harry Kane.

Users suggested transferring Kane to Celtic, drawing parallels between Bayern, who are vying for their twelfth consecutive title, and the Scottish club, which shares a similar streak.

We need to put Harry Kane in the Celtic team for scientific purposes — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) February 10, 2024

Some likened Bayer to Barcelona, hinting at the invincibility of the team.

Bayer Leverkusen when they heard Harry Kane was attempting to win a trophy: pic.twitter.com/K9GupBuQi9 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 10, 2024

Others pointed out that the only trophy Kane has won is the Audi Cup 2019, suggesting it might be a curse preventing him from capturing any further titles.

Leverkusen have just beaten Bayern 3-0 and Harry Kane has clearly just realised that the 2019 Audi Cup is the only trophy he will ever win 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CrPW42e2KZ — The Football Feel (@TheFootballFeel) February 11, 2024

Reminders were made that his teammate, Kingsley Coman, had never experienced a season without trophies until Kane's arrival.

Kingsly Coman never having a trophyless season in his career until Harry Kane came along pic.twitter.com/PMpaZtoZX4 — Blaugrana Buzz (@BuzzBlaugrana) February 11, 2024

Users also delved into Kane's football legacy.

Harry Kane with another trophy less season. pic.twitter.com/RsEIf8fYAt — RH11 🇩🇰 (@RasmusHojland9) February 11, 2024

Some simply compared Bayern and Tottenham.

Bayern Munich since Harry Kane joined 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ssCmwFx8o5 — Malo_jR🔴 (@Sadeeq_Malo) February 11, 2024

They also published funny videos that most accurately characterize the current situation.

Thanks to their victory in yesterday's match, Bayer Leverkusen pulled five points clear of Bayern Munich, and the Reds' defeat could prove decisive in the race for the championship title.