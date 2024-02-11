Invite Kane to Celtic for an experiment. Fans mocked the Bayern striker after the match vs Bayer
Yesterday marked the pivotal match of the 21st round, likely of the entire second half of the Bundesliga season. The German league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, hosted the reigning national champions, Bayern Munich.
The visitors had the chance to halt the fairy tale of the Hansi Flick's team, who remained undefeated throughout the season thus far, and potentially close the gap or even claim the top spot in the league table, as they were only two points behind. However, Bayer had different plans for this encounter and convincingly demonstrated them on the field by defeating the "Reds" with a scoreline of 3-0.
The reaction of fans on social media was swift, with many poking fun at Thomas Tuchel's side, but particularly targeting English forward Harry Kane.
Users suggested transferring Kane to Celtic, drawing parallels between Bayern, who are vying for their twelfth consecutive title, and the Scottish club, which shares a similar streak.
Some likened Bayer to Barcelona, hinting at the invincibility of the team.
Others pointed out that the only trophy Kane has won is the Audi Cup 2019, suggesting it might be a curse preventing him from capturing any further titles.
Reminders were made that his teammate, Kingsley Coman, had never experienced a season without trophies until Kane's arrival.
Users also delved into Kane's football legacy.
Some simply compared Bayern and Tottenham.
They also published funny videos that most accurately characterize the current situation.
Thanks to their victory in yesterday's match, Bayer Leverkusen pulled five points clear of Bayern Munich, and the Reds' defeat could prove decisive in the race for the championship title.