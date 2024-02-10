Incredible Bayer crushed Bayern and solidified their position at the top of the Bundesliga

In the central match of the 21st round of the German Bundesliga, the two best teams of the current season, Bayer and Bayern, faced off. With only two points separating the teams in the league table, the head-to-head match held immense significance for both rivals.

The teams started the game cautiously, but Bayer gradually grew bolder and rightfully went into halftime leading in the score. Interestingly, Josip Stanisic, who is on loan from Bayern, scored the opening goal. In the second half, Tuchel's proteges had more possession of the ball, and Bayer managed to score again. Alejandro Grimaldo marked his 17th goal involvement in the Bundesliga with this achievement, and the final nail in the coffin was delivered by Frimpong. Interestingly, Bayern managed just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

With 13 matches left in the championship, Leverkusen now leads Bayern by five points, bringing them one step closer to the coveted title.

Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich - 3:0

Goals: Stanisic 18, Grimaldo 50, Frimpong 90+5.