RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Incredible Bayer crushed Bayern and solidified their position at the top of the Bundesliga

Incredible Bayer crushed Bayern and solidified their position at the top of the Bundesliga

Football news Today, 14:35
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Incredible Bayer beats Bayern and solidifies its position at the top of the Bundesliga Photo: twitter.com/FCBayern/ Author unknown

In the central match of the 21st round of the German Bundesliga, the two best teams of the current season, Bayer and Bayern, faced off. With only two points separating the teams in the league table, the head-to-head match held immense significance for both rivals.

The teams started the game cautiously, but Bayer gradually grew bolder and rightfully went into halftime leading in the score. Interestingly, Josip Stanisic, who is on loan from Bayern, scored the opening goal. In the second half, Tuchel's proteges had more possession of the ball, and Bayer managed to score again. Alejandro Grimaldo marked his 17th goal involvement in the Bundesliga with this achievement, and the final nail in the coffin was delivered by Frimpong. Interestingly, Bayern managed just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

With 13 matches left in the championship, Leverkusen now leads Bayern by five points, bringing them one step closer to the coveted title.

Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich - 3:0

Goals: Stanisic 18, Grimaldo 50, Frimpong 90+5.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
"We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Football news Today, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons? Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 First time since 2000. South Africa won the third place match at the Africa Cup of Nations Football news Today, 17:08 The Return of Haaland: Highlights and all goals of Manchester City vs Everton - 2:0 Football news Today, 17:03 Record-breaker Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool on Top. Match Highlights against Burnley Football news Today, 16:52 Bayer humiliated Bayern, Qatar defends Asian title. Daily Digest for February 10 Football news Today, 16:28 Another Spanish coach is rumored to be of interest to Barcelona Football news Today, 15:59 We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern Football news Today, 15:43 Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club Football news Today, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Biathlon News Today, 15:30 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Motorsport News Today, 15:08 The Formula 1 team will remove the bookmaker from its name
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Tennis 11 feb 2024 Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Bologna vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024