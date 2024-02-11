"It hurts". How Bayern Munich players reacted to defeat in the match against Bayer Leverkusen

Yesterday witnessed the pivotal match of the 21st round, likely to define the entire second half of the Bundesliga season. The league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, hosted the reigning champions of the country, Bayern Munich.

The visitors had an opportunity to halt the fairy tale run of Javi Alonso's team, who had remained unbeaten throughout the season, and potentially close the gap or even claim the top spot on the league table, with just two points separating them. However, Bayer had different plans for this match, and they demonstrated it on the field by defeating the "Reds" convincingly with a scoreline of 3-0.

Following the match, the leaders of Bayern Munich commented on the outcome. According to Harry Kane, his team gave their all, but it wasn't enough. They plan to not dwell on this setback and aim to focus on upcoming games, particularly in the Champions League. His words, as reported by Sky Sports:

"We were poor on the ball. I thought the pressing would pay off, especially in the first half and even in the second half, but every time we fell short. In the final third, we weren't good in one-on-one battles; we lacked sharpness, and there was no final delivery today. We are now trailing by five points, but there are still many games ahead. It's painful; we wanted a different outcome, but we need to concentrate, first and foremost, on the Champions League and, obviously, on the next game. We have many matches ahead, and we must strive to accumulate as many points as possible and as quickly as possible."

Not to be left out, Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller expressed his frustration. He believes that blame lies not only with the coach but with the entire team, and Bayern Munich should step up their game.

"To be honest, I'm furious. Quoting Oliver Kahn: 'What am I missing from us, players? The ball in the game.' We show much better approaches in training. Feeling pressure is normal, but there should be energy and freedom, which are lacking in our game. Sometimes we have to talk about ourselves, the players. It's not just about the coach. We have many international players of the highest caliber; we need to step up our game."

Bayer Leverkusen continues to lead in the elite division of Germany, while Bayern Munich remains in the second position, with twelve matches left in the tournament.