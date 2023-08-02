RU RU
Main News Inter veteran joins Monza

Inter veteran joins Monza

Football news Today, 13:13
Inter veteran joins Monza Photo: website "Monza" / Author unknown

The press service of "Monza" has announced on their official website about the transfer of defender Danilo D'Ambrosio from Inter Milan and the Italian national team.

Milan's club agreed to release the player for free, despite his contract being valid until the summer of 2024. D'Ambrosio signed a new one-year agreement with the new club.

The 34-year-old D'Ambrosio has been playing for Inter Milan since January 2014. He joined the Milan club from Torino, with the transfer fee amounting to three million seven hundred ninety thousand euros. In total, he has played 284 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. As part of Inter Milan, D'Ambrosio became the champion of Italy in the 2020/2021 season, won the Italian Cup twice in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, as well as the Italian Super Cup in 2021 and 2022.

D'Ambrosio has been playing for the Italian national team since 2017. He has played six matches for the Italian national team, not scoring any goals or providing any assists, and has received three yellow cards.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Monza Inter Serie A Italy
Popular news
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news Today, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
“Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named Football news Yesterday, 14:55 “Real” is ready to sell the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin: the price is named
Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Sadio Mane joins Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news 31 july 2023, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Harry Kane could move to Bayern for a small fee Football news Today, 14:00 Manchester City have agreed to sign the RB Leipzig defender. The transfer will be a record in histor Football news Today, 13:55 Fiorentina close to signing ex-Barcelona defender Football news Today, 13:42 Arsenal may sell striker to Besiktas, which he bought for 80 million euros Football news Today, 13:30 Inter may buy Brazilian goalkeeper instead of Ukrainian Trubin Football news Today, 13:15 Manchester United want to buy Bayern star Football news Today, 13:13 Inter veteran joins Monza Football news Today, 12:58 Chelsea announce a contract extension for the talented defender Football news Today, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news Today, 12:42 Bayern beat Liverpool with hockey score
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Sevilla vs Betis 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Panevėžys vs Hapoel Beer Sheva predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Crusaders 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Rosenborg vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Luzern vs Djurgarden: predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Sao Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023 Football 03 aug 2023 Prediction for America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino 3 August 2023