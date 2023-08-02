Inter veteran joins Monza

The press service of "Monza" has announced on their official website about the transfer of defender Danilo D'Ambrosio from Inter Milan and the Italian national team.

Milan's club agreed to release the player for free, despite his contract being valid until the summer of 2024. D'Ambrosio signed a new one-year agreement with the new club.

The 34-year-old D'Ambrosio has been playing for Inter Milan since January 2014. He joined the Milan club from Torino, with the transfer fee amounting to three million seven hundred ninety thousand euros. In total, he has played 284 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. As part of Inter Milan, D'Ambrosio became the champion of Italy in the 2020/2021 season, won the Italian Cup twice in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons, as well as the Italian Super Cup in 2021 and 2022.

D'Ambrosio has been playing for the Italian national team since 2017. He has played six matches for the Italian national team, not scoring any goals or providing any assists, and has received three yellow cards.