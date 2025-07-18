RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter sporting director denies Galatasaray's reported interest in Sommer

It seems the Swiss goalkeeper won't be heading to Turkey.
Football news Yesterday, 16:16
Yann Sommer currently plays in Italy for Inter, but recently there have been rumors about a potential move to the Turkish giants. It appears fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Details: According to the sporting director of the Milan club, there have been no concrete negotiations between the parties, and the Swiss shot-stopper will remain in Italy.

Quote: “Yann Sommer was never close to joining Galatasaray. Nothing concrete happened—he is our goalkeeper, and I expect him to stay,” Ausilio stated.

Earlier reports suggested that if Sommer were to leave, the Milan club would move quickly to sign Ter Stegen and is already preparing an initial official offer, which could be made as early as next week.

Reminder: Juventus still hopes to sign Frattesi, despite the aforementioned complications. Turin’s general manager Damien Comolli understands that acquiring a player from a direct rival is no easy feat.

