Inter Milan is close to signing two new players

Inter Milan continues negotiations with Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations are in the final stages. The contract is almost ready, with the last details being clarified. Inter hopes to sign all necessary documents in February.

Zieliński will join the Nerazzurri as a free agent in the summer, having previously rejected Napoli's offer to extend his current agreement. As a consequence, Napoli excluded their leader from the Champions League squad.

Additionally, Inter is close to reaching an agreement with Porto forward Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian is also set to join the Milanese club for free in the summer.

In the current season, 29-year-old Zieliński has played 26 matches for Napoli, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. 31-year-old Taremi has scored six goals and provided four assists in 24 matches for Porto in the ongoing campaign.