Inter intends to extend contracts with key players

The current leader of the Italian championship, Inter, intends to keep two key players in their squad for a longer time.

According to Calciomercato, the "Nerazzurri" are in talks to extend the contracts of Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella. Currently, all efforts of the club bosses are focused on negotiations with Martinez, although discussions with Barella's representatives are also underway.

Earlier reports suggested that the 26-year-old Italian midfielder was offered a contract until the summer of 2028 with an annual salary of 6.5 million euros. Both of these players have contracts until the summer of 2026, but Transfermarkt values Martinez at 110 million euros, and Barella at 75 million euros.

Additionally, within 48 hours, Inter will sign a contract with Napoli midfielder Piotr Zieliński, who will join the "Nerazzurri" as a free agent in the summer.