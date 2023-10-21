RU RU NG NG
Inter Miami will indeed attempt to sign Luis Suárez

Inter Miami will indeed attempt to sign Luis Suárez

Football news Today, 15:15
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Inter Miami will indeed attempt to sign Luis Suárez Photo: sports.ru/ Author unknown

Inter Miami has not given up on the idea of signing Luis Suárez. This information is reported by Goal.com.

Previously, it was reported that Suárez would leave his current club at the end of 2023. The Uruguayan has reached an agreement with Grêmio to terminate their collaboration prematurely. According to reports, Suárez will join the American club, and head coach Gerardo Martino has already included the Uruguayan forward in his plans for the next season.

It's worth noting that Suárez's former Barcelona teammates - Messi, Alba, and Busquets - play for Inter Miami.

As a reminder, Luis Suárez joined Grêmio as a free agent in the winter of 2023. Since then, he has played 42 matches for the Brazilian club, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists. Transfermarkt values the 36-year-old forward at 4 million euros.

