Inter Miami seeks to extend its roster with another football legend

Real Madrid's midfielder, Luka Modrić, recently shared a meal with co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, as disclosed by insider Florian Plettenberg.

The Croatian midfielder is presently disinclined to engage in discussions regarding a potential transfer to Major League Soccer (MLS). Furthermore, Modrić harbors considerable discontentment regarding his newfound role at Real Madrid. He frequently finds himself relegated to the substitutes' bench. In the summer of 2024, Luka Modrić is poised to become a free agent. It appears unlikely that Real Madrid will extend the contract of the 38-year-old footballer, who has been in service for the Madrid-based club since 2012.

Recall that in the summer of 2023, Inter Miami welcomed Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba to its ranks.