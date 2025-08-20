RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter Miami Push to Sign 19-Year-Old Newell’s Prospect Mateo Silvetti

Football news Today, 18:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Inter Miami are in the final stretch of the MLS transfer window and working to strengthen Javier Mascherano’s squad. According to Diario AS, the Florida club are targeting two signings before the August 21 deadline, when the league’s registration period closes.

One of the names on their list is Gonzalo Piovi, the Argentine defender currently at Cruz Azul, though negotiations remain unresolved. Mascherano admitted in a press conference that the front office is actively pursuing that deal. But the move gaining the most traction is for Mateo Silvetti, a 19-year-old winger from Newell’s Old Boys.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that an agreement for Silvetti is imminent. The teenager made his top-flight debut in 2024 and has since registered 16 appearances, scoring twice and providing one assist. His addition would bolster a position where Inter Miami lack depth, giving Mascherano a young offensive option to complement his experienced stars.

Club officials expect Silvetti to adapt quickly to Major League Soccer and develop into a long-term asset. At the same time, the focus remains on completing Piovi’s transfer, though time is running out. With less than 48 hours before the window closes, Inter Miami are racing to secure both signings and strengthen their roster for the remainder of the season.

