Inter Miami in talks with Barcelona legend

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba could move to Inter Miami, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the player is engaged in active negotiations with the American club, which previously reached an agreement for the transfer of Argentine forward Lionel Messi. Alba's contract with Barcelona expires on June 30, 2023, allowing him to move to another club for free.

In the current season, the 34-year-old Alba has played 30 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing six assists.