Inter Miami Hopeful for Messi’s Return Ahead of Pivotal Matches

According to DSports, Inter Miami face a decisive stretch of the season as they aim to defend the Supporters’ Shield and secure a spot in the Leagues Cup semifinals. The major question is whether Lionel Messi will be available for the upcoming games against LA Galaxy and Tigres, following the muscle injury that has sidelined him since August 2.

The Argentine captain left the field just ten minutes into the match against Atlas, later diagnosed with a minor issue in his right leg. Since then, he has been out of action, but he recently returned to training with the squad, boosting hopes within the coaching staff. Javier Mascherano will decide whether to give him minutes against the Galaxy — the reigning MLS champions, though currently struggling in the standings — or keep him fresh for the Tigres clash in the cup.

Both matches are seen as crucial for Miami’s ambitions, with Messi’s recovery providing not only a technical upgrade but also a morale boost for a team determined to finish the year with silverware.