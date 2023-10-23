RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Inter Miami coach finds himself at the center of a scandal

Inter Miami coach finds himself at the center of a scandal

Football news Today, 07:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Inter Miami coach finds himself at the center of a scandal Photo: open sources

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino found himself at the center of a small scandal.

The other day, the Argentine coach responded quite emotionally to a journalist who accused him of the team’s failure to reach the MLS playoffs.

The journalist reproached the coach for the fact that even the acquisition of star players did not help save the situation.

Martino said: "When did all these changes happen? January, February, March? From what point are you analyzing the situation? From the beginning of the year? Let's move on to other issues. Your attitude towards me is very disrespectful."

At the end of the season, Inter Miami took 14th place in the Eastern Conference, although the team had a good run at the end (not taking into account the matches without Lionel Messi), and also won the US Cup.

Let us remember that Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets joined the team this season. The team continues to work to invite star players. Luis Suarez may soon join her.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Xavi told how he decided to play 17-year-old Guia on the field Football news Today, 08:09 Xavi told how he decided to play 17-year-old Guia on the field
Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test Football news Today, 07:20 Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test
17-year-old footballer Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring for Barcelona Football news Today, 06:04 17-year-old footballer Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring for Barcelona
Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo
Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans
PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:43 Real Madrid responded to rumors about Modric's departure Football news Today, 08:09 Xavi told how he decided to play 17-year-old Guia on the field Football news Today, 07:51 Inter Miami coach finds himself at the center of a scandal Football news Today, 07:20 Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test Football news Today, 06:04 17-year-old footballer Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Football news Today, 04:14 The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli Football news Today, 03:59 Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Inter vs Salzburg prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Benfica vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023