Inter is trying to lure a defender from Real Madrid

Milan's Inter is interested in signing Real Madrid and Spanish national team defender Nacho Fernández, as reported by El Larguero.

According to the source, the Italian club has offered the player a financially lucrative three-year contract. Nacho could join Inter on a free transfer since his contract with the royal club expires on June 30. The Spaniard is taking time to consider the offer.

33-year-old Nacho has played 43 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid in the current season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.