Inter and Barcelona may make a player swap

"Inter" and "Barcelona" are in negotiations for a player exchange in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club is interested in Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié from Barcelona and is willing to offer defender Denzel Dumfries and forward Joaquin Correa in exchange. However, this option did not satisfy Barcelona, as they are looking to acquire midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

In the current season, 26-year-old Kessié has played 43 matches in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring three goals and providing three assists. 30-year-old Brozovic has scored three goals and provided six assists in 40 matches for Inter.