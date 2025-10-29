Injury Worse Than Expected: Pedri to Miss Up to Seven Weeks, Will Sit Out Against Chelsea and Atlético

Trouble for Barcelona.

Pedri has been in superb form in recent seasons, becoming an essential part of Barcelona’s setup, but the Catalans have been dealt an unfortunate setback.

Details: According to Diario AS, the Spanish midfielder is set to miss between six and seven weeks of action. He is expected to be sidelined for around eight matches, including the UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea and the La Liga encounter against Atlético Madrid.

Notably, Pedri was sent off in Sunday’s match against Real Madrid in the 90+10th minute after a harsh challenge on a Los Blancos player.

This season, Pedri has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Reminder: Barcelona are in the final stages of negotiations to organise a friendly match in Peru this December.