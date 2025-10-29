ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Injury Worse Than Expected: Pedri to Miss Up to Seven Weeks, Will Sit Out Against Chelsea and Atlético

Injury Worse Than Expected: Pedri to Miss Up to Seven Weeks, Will Sit Out Against Chelsea and Atlético

Trouble for Barcelona.
Football news Today, 16:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Injury Worse Than Expected: Pedri to Miss Up to Seven Weeks, Will Sit Out Against Chelsea and Atlético Getty Images

Pedri has been in superb form in recent seasons, becoming an essential part of Barcelona’s setup, but the Catalans have been dealt an unfortunate setback.

Details: According to Diario AS, the Spanish midfielder is set to miss between six and seven weeks of action. He is expected to be sidelined for around eight matches, including the UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea and the La Liga encounter against Atlético Madrid.

Notably, Pedri was sent off in Sunday’s match against Real Madrid in the 90+10th minute after a harsh challenge on a Los Blancos player.

This season, Pedri has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Reminder: Barcelona are in the final stages of negotiations to organise a friendly match in Peru this December.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
At stake: €11 million. Barcelona ready to play a lucrative friendly in Peru Football news Today, 15:15 At stake: €11 million. Barcelona ready to play a lucrative friendly in Peru
Candidate to replace Lewandowski. Barcelona target Victor Osimhen Football news Today, 14:03 Candidate to replace Lewandowski. Barcelona target Victor Osimhen
Midfield Reinforcement: Barcelona Considering Move for Napoli Player Football news Today, 12:53 Midfield Reinforcement: Barcelona Considering Move for Napoli Player
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans as he warms up prior to the LaLiga Football news Today, 09:42 Admission of mistake! Vinicius Junior issues official apology to Real Madrid fans
Pedri of FC Barcelona shows his dejection during the LaLiga Football news Today, 08:56 Serious consequences... Barcelona lose Pedri to injury
"Let him enjoy it" - Iñaki Peña backs Lamine Yamal after social media controversy Football news Today, 08:36 "Let him enjoy it" - Iñaki Peña backs Lamine Yamal after social media controversy
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores