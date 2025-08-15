Independiente to Rotate Squad Ahead of Key Copa Sudamericana Second Leg

Independiente will face Vélez on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the fifth round of the Torneo Clausura with their attention fixed on Wednesday’s decisive Copa Sudamericana home clash, Infierno Rojo reported. After a 1-0 loss in the first leg in Chile, Julio Vaccari’s side is aiming to overturn the deficit in Avellaneda while also trying to end a domestic run of two draws and two defeats.

The plan calls for partial squad rotation. Vaccari will not field a completely alternate lineup but will mix regular starters with backups to manage workloads. In defense, Leo Godoy is expected to return at right-back in place of Federico Vera, while Milton Valenzuela could replace Facundo Zabala on the left. At center-back, Nicolás Freire’s injury and Franco Paredes’ long absence limit options, though Paredes may return alongside Sebastián Valdez.

In midfield, Iván Marcone is vying for a spot with Rodrigo Fernández Cedres. Luciano Cabral and Felipe Loyola, both carrying knocks from the match in Chile, are likely to be rested for the continental fixture.

Up front, Matías Abaldo — suspended for Wednesday’s Sudamericana match — is set to feature, with the wing positions still undecided between Diego Tarzia, Santiago Montiel, and Walter Mazzantti.

With minimal rest and preparation time, Independiente will look to collect three points in Liniers while keeping their main focus on advancing in South America’s second-tier club competition.