Independiente Player Accused of Racist Comment as Banfield Issues Strong Statement

Independiente’s Nazareth Dos Santos has been accused of making a racist remark on Instagram following a tense match against Banfield in the Copa de Invierno. As reported by TyC Sports, the phrase “las color cartón mojado” surfaced online after a heated on-field exchange and quickly sparked outrage on social media, prompting Banfield to respond with a public statement.

The club condemned the incident, voicing “strong disapproval” and confirming that support would be provided to the affected players. Banfield also acknowledged Independiente’s swift institutional response, commending the club’s willingness to engage and address the situation constructively.

In response to the backlash, Dos Santos denied making the comment. “I want to be clear: I do not hold any racist views or attitudes,” she stated. Emphasizing her respect for all fellow players “without distinction,” she declared her readiness to clarify any doubts while defending her name, integrity, and the club she represents.

The incident has sparked wider discussion about racism in women’s football in Argentina, at a time when the sport is gaining increased visibility and support nationwide.

