Independiente Moves for Zavala After Vaccari's Public Pressure

As reported by sources close to the club, Independiente has made a renewed offer for Olimpia’s left-back Facundo Zavala following coach Julio Vaccari’s public criticism of the team’s roster shortcomings after a 2-2 draw against Sarmiento. The manager specifically highlighted the urgent need to reinforce the left side of defense, a position where he has had to improvise with Federico Vera and counts only on Jonathan De Irastorza as a natural option.

The new offer reportedly includes $2.5 million for 75% of Zavala’s rights, with improved financial terms for Olimpia compared to previous proposals. The Paraguayan club is said to be more receptive this time, raising optimism at Independiente about reaching an agreement.

Zavala, a product of Rosario Central, had a recent stint at Al-Ain where he featured in the Club World Cup. He returned to Olimpia after Al-Ain opted not to retain him due to foreign player restrictions.

The left-back spot became a pressing issue after the departure of Álvaro Angulo and the mutual termination of Adrián Spörle’s contract. Vaccari didn't hold back: “We submitted five names and lost several. Some were even much better than Angulo.” He wrapped up his comments with sarcasm: “I might test Pussetto as a left-back, there’s no other option,” referring to the recently signed forward from Huracán.

Marcelo Saracchi, currently out of favor at Boca Juniors, is also being considered by Independiente, especially if he manages to terminate his contract with the Buenos Aires club.