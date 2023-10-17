RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them

Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them

Football news Today, 14:15
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them

Saudi clubs are interested in having Jose Mourinho as their coach, as reported by journalist Nicolò Schira.

According to his information, the Saudis are willing to offer the "Special One" 50 million euros per year.

As of now, there have been no negotiations about a new contract between Mourinho and AS Roma – nor have there been any discussions in the first place. They will part ways in June after the expiration of Mourinho's current contract. It's still unclear what Mourinho's plans for the future are, whether he wants to continue working in Europe, or if he's open to moving to Saudi Arabia.

Jose Mourinho's contract with AS Roma is valid until the summer of 2024. The Portuguese coach has been with the Rome-based club for three seasons. Mourinho has had success coaching Roma in European competitions. He won the Conference League in 2022 and reached the final of the Europa League in 2023. However, he has yet to guide Roma into the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho previously mentioned that he would like to work with a national team. Nevertheless, it seems likely that Jose Mourinho might opt for a substantial contract in Saudi Arabia.

Related teams and leagues
Roma Serie A Italy
Popular news
UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Today, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C
Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland Football news Today, 13:57 Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland
The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed Football news Today, 13:55 The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed
The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him Football news Today, 13:28 The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him
The Qatari sheikhs have not abandoned the idea of not purchasing Manchester United Football news Today, 13:10 The Qatari sheikhs have not abandoned the idea of not purchasing Manchester United
In the dressing room, the scent of alcohol. Capello disclosed details of his time at Real Football news Today, 11:58 In the dressing room, the scent of alcohol. Capello disclosed details of his time at Real
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:57 Euro 2024 qualifying, Groups G & H. Lithuania and Hungary draw, Denmark struggles to beat San Marino Football news Today, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Today, 15:34 Bonucci also risks receiving a suspension Football news Today, 14:52 Kane bid farewell to the Tottenham staff Football news Today, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Football news Today, 13:57 Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland Football news Today, 13:55 The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed Football news Today, 13:41 The fans have resolved everything. Marcelino elucidated why he left Olympique de Marseille Football news Today, 13:28 The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him Football news Today, 13:15 Deco: FC Barcelona is unlikely to engage in player acquisitions in the forthcoming January
Sport Predictions
Football Today Paraguay vs Bolivia prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Colombia prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Mexico vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today USA vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Peru vs Argentina prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football 18 oct 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023