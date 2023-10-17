Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them

Saudi clubs are interested in having Jose Mourinho as their coach, as reported by journalist Nicolò Schira.

According to his information, the Saudis are willing to offer the "Special One" 50 million euros per year.

As of now, there have been no negotiations about a new contract between Mourinho and AS Roma – nor have there been any discussions in the first place. They will part ways in June after the expiration of Mourinho's current contract. It's still unclear what Mourinho's plans for the future are, whether he wants to continue working in Europe, or if he's open to moving to Saudi Arabia.

Jose Mourinho's contract with AS Roma is valid until the summer of 2024. The Portuguese coach has been with the Rome-based club for three seasons. Mourinho has had success coaching Roma in European competitions. He won the Conference League in 2022 and reached the final of the Europa League in 2023. However, he has yet to guide Roma into the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho previously mentioned that he would like to work with a national team. Nevertheless, it seems likely that Jose Mourinho might opt for a substantial contract in Saudi Arabia.