Incredible progress. Cesc Fabregas' Como matches a unique achievement from 52 years ago

The modest Como's long-awaited return to Serie A is drawing to a close, and for many Italian football experts, the team's performance has been a true revelation. This campaign is one the club can undoubtedly chalk up as a major success.

In Matchday 36, Cesc Fabregas' men triumphed at home over Cagliari with a 3-1 victory. This win marked their sixth consecutive triumph, equaling a record set 52 years ago.

Como have taken down Monza, Torino, Lecce, Genoa, Parma, and Cagliari in succession. The last time a newly promoted side pulled off such a streak in the top flight was back in 1973—when Lazio accomplished the feat.

What a job Cesc Fabregas is doing. 👏



Como have become just the second newly promoted team to win 6+ consecutive games in a single season in Serie A history after Lazio in 1973.



◉ W 1-3 vs. Monza

◉ W 1-0 vs. Torino

◉ W 0-3 vs. Lecce

◉ W 1-0 vs. Genoa

◉ W 0-1 vs. Parma

◉… pic.twitter.com/iaUbQjL5xp — Squawka (@Squawka) May 10, 2025

With two rounds remaining in the season, Como currently sits 10th in the Serie A standings. In their final fixtures, the team will face off against Verona and Inter.

It's worth noting that Cesc Fabregas has already attracted the attention of Europe's top clubs. While he has no immediate plans to leave Italy just yet, things could change this summer.