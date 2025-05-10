RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Incredible progress. Cesc Fabregas' Como matches a unique achievement from 52 years ago

Incredible progress. Cesc Fabregas' Como matches a unique achievement from 52 years ago

Football news Today, 11:59
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Incredible progress. Cesc Fabregas' Como matches a unique achievement from 52 years ago Photo: x.com/Como_1907

The modest Como's long-awaited return to Serie A is drawing to a close, and for many Italian football experts, the team's performance has been a true revelation. This campaign is one the club can undoubtedly chalk up as a major success.

In Matchday 36, Cesc Fabregas' men triumphed at home over Cagliari with a 3-1 victory. This win marked their sixth consecutive triumph, equaling a record set 52 years ago.

Como have taken down Monza, Torino, Lecce, Genoa, Parma, and Cagliari in succession. The last time a newly promoted side pulled off such a streak in the top flight was back in 1973—when Lazio accomplished the feat.

With two rounds remaining in the season, Como currently sits 10th in the Serie A standings. In their final fixtures, the team will face off against Verona and Inter.

It's worth noting that Cesc Fabregas has already attracted the attention of Europe's top clubs. While he has no immediate plans to leave Italy just yet, things could change this summer.

Related teams and leagues
Como Serie A Italy
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle 08 may 2025, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 08 may 2025, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lazio 0 - 0 Juventus Today, 12:00 Serie A Italy
Lazio
0
Juventus
0
38’
Bayern Munich 0 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 12:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
0
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
9’
Bournemouth 0 - 0 Aston Villa Today, 12:30 English Premier League
Bournemouth
0
Aston Villa
0
9’
Mallorca 0 - 0 Real Valladolid Today, 12:30 LaLiga Spain
Mallorca
0
Real Valladolid
0
7’
Girona 0 - 0 Villarreal Today, 12:30 LaLiga Spain
Girona
0
Villarreal
0
9’
San Lorenzo - : - Tigre Today, 13:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Tigre
-
13:00
Chicago Fire FC - : - Atlanta United Today, 14:30 MLS USA
Chicago Fire FC
-
Atlanta United
-
14:30
Empoli - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Empoli
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Monaco - : - Lyon Today, 15:00 Ligue 1 France
Monaco
-
Lyon
-
15:00
Atletico Madrid - : - Real Sociedad Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Real Sociedad
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:31 Solid prize pool. How much Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates earned in the South African Cup final Football news Today, 11:59 Incredible progress. Cesc Fabregas' Como matches a unique achievement from 52 years ago Football news Today, 11:34 12 years later. Kaizer Chiefs defeat Orlando Pirates in South African Cup final Football news Today, 10:53 Only Isak and Salah ahead: Bryan Mbeumo racks up 25 goal contributions in the Premier League season Tennis news Today, 10:16 Major upset in Rome! Swiatek falls to Collins in the third round of prestigious WTA 1000 event Football news Today, 10:08 Zamalek wants to penalise one of its players after the draw with Ceramica Cleopatra! Football news Today, 10:04 Laporta sets his sights on Antony. Barcelona considers loan move for the Brazilian winger Football news Today, 09:33 Young River Plate star Mastantuono to sign with Real Madrid in 2026 Football news Today, 08:47 Ranieri insists that Roma job candidates are not deterred by lack of Champions League football Football news Today, 08:23 Real will still have to pay for Alonso. What is the price tag?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Football Today Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football Today Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and bet for the May 11, 2025 game Football Today America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Newcastle vs Chelsea: Who will prevail in the battle for a UEFA Champions League spot? Football 11 may 2025 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Football 11 may 2025 Leganes vs Espanyol: can Leganes escape the relegation zone? Football 11 may 2025 Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores