In the summer Barcelona and Real Madrid will play in the United States

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the summer during their traditional North American tour.

According to preliminary information, the meeting will take place on July 30 in Dallas, which hosted the matches of the World Cup in 1994. The same city will host games in the next World Cup in 2026.

For Barcelona, this will be their third match on their North American tour.

The Catalans will play their first game in San Francisco to face Juventus, followed by a match in Los Angeles against Arsenal of London.