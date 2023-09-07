RU RU NG NG
Main News In Spain called the reason why Messi did not return to Barcelona

In Spain called the reason why Messi did not return to Barcelona

Football news Today, 10:16
Photo: FC Inter Miami

La Liga President Javier Tebas spoke about his thoughts on the failed return of world football star Lionel Messi to Barcelona.

As you know, last summer the Catalan club actively wanted to return the Argentine football player, but disagreements arose in the negotiations.

As a result, the 36-year-old player decided to move to Inter Miami and now performs quite successfully in the USA, where he has already won one trophy with a new team.

"Messi didn't finish his career at Barcelona because the parties didn't reach an agreement. I wanted him to finish his football career here in Spain and it would be better for everyone: for him, for me, for Barcelona" ", - said Tebas, as quoted by Barca Universal.

By the way, earlier the media wrote that “Barcelona” could not “pull” the financial requests of the Argentinean. The thing is that the salary budget of the team is currently limited.

The Argentine has already made 11 appearances for his new club in the US. He scored 11 goals and made 5 assists.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Today, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:29 UEFA and the Association of European Clubs have agreed on a new revenue sharing model Football news Today, 10:50 Manchester United player could move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 10:16 In Spain called the reason why Messi did not return to Barcelona Football news Today, 09:41 Ex-Barcelona coach lashes out at Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:08 France vs Rebuplic of Ireland: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 09:00 Atlético following Real Madrid completed the reconstruction of the stadium Football news Today, 08:29 Mudryk estimated the chances of the Ukrainian national team in the match against England Football news Today, 08:00 "I knew": Ronaldo spoke about the breakthrough of football in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:30 Anderlecht has signed another star player Football news Today, 07:03 Ukraine - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football Today Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023