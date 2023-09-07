In Spain called the reason why Messi did not return to Barcelona

La Liga President Javier Tebas spoke about his thoughts on the failed return of world football star Lionel Messi to Barcelona.

As you know, last summer the Catalan club actively wanted to return the Argentine football player, but disagreements arose in the negotiations.

As a result, the 36-year-old player decided to move to Inter Miami and now performs quite successfully in the USA, where he has already won one trophy with a new team.

"Messi didn't finish his career at Barcelona because the parties didn't reach an agreement. I wanted him to finish his football career here in Spain and it would be better for everyone: for him, for me, for Barcelona" ", - said Tebas, as quoted by Barca Universal.

By the way, earlier the media wrote that “Barcelona” could not “pull” the financial requests of the Argentinean. The thing is that the salary budget of the team is currently limited.

The Argentine has already made 11 appearances for his new club in the US. He scored 11 goals and made 5 assists.