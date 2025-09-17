In great spirits. Salah shares new photos with teammates at Liverpool base

Relaxing between training sessions

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in excellent spirits as he prepares with his team for the upcoming Champions League match. The Egyptian forward shared photos from the club’s training ground on his Instagram page.

Salah posted several pictures from the cafeteria at Liverpool’s base, where he can be seen alongside his teammates, including Andy Robertson.

It’s worth noting that Mohamed was the hero of Liverpool’s recent Premier League clash against Burnley. The Egyptian coolly converted a penalty in the dying moments of added time, securing a hard-fought 0-1 victory for his side.

And tonight, September 17, Liverpool kicks off their new European campaign. The English club faces a tough challenge against Atlético Madrid at Anfield.

Additionally, Liverpool currently tops the Premier League table and, after the opening four rounds, remains the only team yet to drop a single point.