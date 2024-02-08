In football, a card of a new hue will be introduced. What is known

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 10:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In football, a card of a novel hue is set to be introduced for specific disciplinary infractions, as reported by The Telegraph.

It has been disclosed that the International Football Association Board has resolved to implement a blue-colored card. It will be awarded for deliberate disruption of play and dissent towards the referee. The player will be required to leave the field for a duration of 10 minutes. If a player accumulates two blue cards or a combination of a yellow and a blue card, they will subsequently be expelled with a red card.

Furthermore, the rationale behind selecting the color blue was elucidated. Initially, the intention was to opt for an orange hue; however, it was deemed necessary for the card to be distinctly different from the yellow and red cards. This will mark the first introduction of a card of a new color in sports since the inception of yellow and red cards at the 1970 FIFA World Cup.

The Football Association of Wales had intended to commence testing this season but did not obtain approval. Consequently, the blue cards will not be utilized in the upcoming UEFA European Championship or in the Champions League next season. UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, has voiced opposition to the introduction of the blue card. However, the International Football Association Board may compel its implementation if legal proceedings necessitate its inclusion in the rules of the game.

Trials of the blue card will be conducted in rugby at the elite division level, and there are considerations to trial it in football as well, notably in the FA Cup.

