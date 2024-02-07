"United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase

In Paris, the UEFA Executive Committee convened and approved the new "United in Success" strategy, aimed at increasing the revenue of UEFA Champions League participants, as reported by Sport.es.

It has been revealed that UEFA decided to implement changes in funding due to the threat posed by the creation of a Super League. The organization has set a threshold of 4.8 billion euros, which is 500 million euros higher, for men's club competitions in the period from 2024 to 2027. Of the total revenue, 3.317 billion euros will be allocated to clubs participating in European club competitions: the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the Europa League, and the Nations League. Interestingly, almost 75% of this revenue goes to the first two tournaments.

Additionally, 10% of the total amount, which is 440 million euros, goes towards solidarity. 308 million euros are allocated to clubs not participating in the competitions, while the rest goes to clubs that have progressed through the qualifying rounds. These amounts will be distributed according to three different principles: equal shares (27.5%), the principle of efficiency (37.5%), and the principle of value (35%). It is worth noting that the first two principles have increased by 2.5% and 7.5% respectively.

According to the new UEFA strategy, all prizes have increased: 19 million for participation, 11 for reaching the Round of 16, 12 million for the quarterfinals, 15 million for the semifinals, 20 million for the final, and 25 million for winning the tournament.

It is worth recalling that we have prepared information for you on the changes expected in the new format of the Champions League.