RU RU NG NG
Main News In Barcelona talked about Felix's modest salary

In Barcelona talked about Felix's modest salary

Football news Today, 00:26
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
In Barcelona talked about Felix's modest salary Photo: Barcelona Twitter

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has spoken out about the signing of Portuguese winger Joao Felix.

Let us remind you that the Portuguese national team player plays for the Catalan club on loan from Atlético Madrid.

In particular, Romeu confirmed media reports that Felix earns only 400 thousand euros per season at his club. By comparison, while on loan at Chelsea in London he was earning hundreds of thousands of pounds every week.

“This is a case of a man who makes a very important bet. It’s very nice to hear this from a guy who was not at his best at his club, but here he shows a great game.

You have to remember that Atlético are also interested in making this loan a great showcase. We hope that at the end of the year we will have a “problem” related to the need to consider the issue of signing him in full,” L’esportiu quotes Romeu as saying.

This season, Felix took part in seven matches and scored three goals and two assists.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it Football news 10 oct 2023, 15:41 Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:33 Morata could leave Atlético last summer. Simeone influenced his decision Football news Today, 03:24 Real Madrid have agreed on a new contract with one of the leaders Football news Today, 01:17 Barcelona is ready to spend heavily on the Spanish national team player Football news Today, 01:10 UEFA criticized Italy. The country must host Euro 2032 Football news Today, 01:05 Manchester United have found attack reinforcements in Germany Football news Today, 00:50 Premier League clubs have begun the race for the Bundesliga's top scorer Football news Today, 00:44 Chelsea legend gave Mudryk important advice Football news Today, 00:26 In Barcelona talked about Felix's modest salary Football news Today, 00:19 It became known whether Messi will go on loan from Inter Miami Football news Today, 00:10 Conte responded to rumors of appointment to Napoli
Sport Predictions
Football Today Latvia vs Armenia prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023