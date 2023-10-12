In Barcelona talked about Felix's modest salary

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has spoken out about the signing of Portuguese winger Joao Felix.

Let us remind you that the Portuguese national team player plays for the Catalan club on loan from Atlético Madrid.

In particular, Romeu confirmed media reports that Felix earns only 400 thousand euros per season at his club. By comparison, while on loan at Chelsea in London he was earning hundreds of thousands of pounds every week.

“This is a case of a man who makes a very important bet. It’s very nice to hear this from a guy who was not at his best at his club, but here he shows a great game.

You have to remember that Atlético are also interested in making this loan a great showcase. We hope that at the end of the year we will have a “problem” related to the need to consider the issue of signing him in full,” L’esportiu quotes Romeu as saying.

This season, Felix took part in seven matches and scored three goals and two assists.